Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $475,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after buying an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 650,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,760,000 after buying an additional 312,473 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $140,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $707.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.39. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $492.39 and a one year high of $776.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

