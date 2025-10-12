Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 154,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.13 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

