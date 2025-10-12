Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $26.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 364.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

