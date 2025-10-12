Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

