Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July $DJUL

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 1.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

