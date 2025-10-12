Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 241,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 607% from the previous session’s volume of 34,191 shares.The stock last traded at $32.60 and had previously closed at $33.09.

The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

