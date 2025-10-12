Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 200,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 114,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.