Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 67,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

