Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

