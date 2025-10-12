Maestria Partners LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Maestria Partners LLC decreased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 7.5% of Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maestria Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,276.79 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,341.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,407.43.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.13.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

