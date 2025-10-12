Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for 3.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 378,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,600,000 after buying an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,929,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $502.35 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $204.25 and a one year high of $529.99. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.54.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

