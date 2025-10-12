Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 458.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

