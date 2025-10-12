First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV is Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,278 shares during the period. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF comprises 4.0% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 31.04% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGOV opened at $20.61 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

