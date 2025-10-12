Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 776.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 114,289 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,116,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6,113.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $306.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

