waypoint wealth counsel Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,611,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after acquiring an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,634,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 268,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,310.51. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,963,125 over the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $169.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.27. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

