waypoint wealth counsel Sells 34,775 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

waypoint wealth counsel lowered its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. waypoint wealth counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1,777.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period.

JBBB stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

