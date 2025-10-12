3,362 Shares in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Purchased by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

