Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $127,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

