Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,016 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.23.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

