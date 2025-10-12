Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.