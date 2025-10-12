Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 117 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $75,331,356. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $493.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

