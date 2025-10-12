Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.