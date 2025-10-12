Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 138,243 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.