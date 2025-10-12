FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 0.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 13.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $406,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.