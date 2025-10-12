Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.