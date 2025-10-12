SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

