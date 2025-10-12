Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

