Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Sells 19,293 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3,996.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 66.8% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 23.2% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $43.27 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

