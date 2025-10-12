Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

