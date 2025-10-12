Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

