T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock worth $602,845,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $228.79 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

