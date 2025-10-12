Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after acquiring an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.89.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.