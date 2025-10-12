Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

