Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

