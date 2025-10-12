Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $2.93 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5%

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $49.82.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.