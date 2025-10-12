AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF $JANU Position Reduced by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF by 219,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 107,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 107,318 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 751,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF Trading Down 2.3%

JANU stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

