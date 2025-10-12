ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 2.0%

ESAB stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

