Gibson Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,148,000 after acquiring an additional 141,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

