Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 314.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

