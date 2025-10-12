iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 1.5% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

