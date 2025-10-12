Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 348,140 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 825,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.