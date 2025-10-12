Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Bought by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

