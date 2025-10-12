Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 277.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 3.2%
BATS:BOXX opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
