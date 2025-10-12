Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) vs. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Critical Review

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Allison Transmission”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $293.58 million 0.12 -$21.84 million ($2.93) -0.72 Allison Transmission $3.23 billion 2.06 $731.00 million $8.80 9.02

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -16.85% -16.12% -7.34% Allison Transmission 23.81% 45.56% 14.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 1 1 1 0 2.00 Allison Transmission 2 5 3 0 2.10

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 228.59%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $98.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Risk & Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Westport Fuel Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport’s LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.