Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) vs. Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Financial Survey

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Biosig Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A -5,336.99% -90.03% Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Biosig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.60%. Given Biosig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biosig Technologies is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Risk & Volatility

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biosig Technologies and Check-Cap”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $13,000.00 15,334.89 -$10.33 million N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($3.00) -0.61

Biosig Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Check-Cap on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. Check-Cap Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Biosig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.