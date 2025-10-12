Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,556 shares during the period. Etsy comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Etsy by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $908,628.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,138.48. The trade was a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,462,857. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Etsy Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

