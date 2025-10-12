Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kroger by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,768,000 after acquiring an additional 976,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

