CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of KMX opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

