Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 14,783 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after purchasing an additional 293,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

