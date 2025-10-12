Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.56 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $205.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.