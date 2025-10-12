Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.56 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $205.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

